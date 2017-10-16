Xiaomi Redmi 5A official poster leaked, reveals full metal body, 8-day battery life

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will feature an 8-day standby battery life and a full metal body. (Image of Redmi 4A for representation) Xiaomi Redmi 5A will feature an 8-day standby battery life and a full metal body. (Image of Redmi 4A for representation)

Xiaomi Redmi 5A will feature a full metal body and an 8-day standby battery life. The official poster of the phone has been leaked ahead of the launch, revealing several key details about the device. The Chinese company is speculated to launch the Redmi 5A soon, alongside the Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

The leaked poster (first spotted by GizmoChina) what appears to feature the upcoming Redmi 5A has surfaced on China’s micro-blogging site Weibo. The image in the poster reveals the design of the phone, which doesn’t look too different from the Redmi 4A. However, it appears that the Redmi 5A will have a metal body and not a plastic one as seen on the Redmi 4A.

A good look at the leaked poster also reveals that the phone might come with an 8-day standby time, although the battery capacity is missing. The poster further confirms the device will be powered by a Snapdragon processor and run on MIUI 9 out of the box, which is based on Android Nougat.

This isn’t not the first time Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been leaked online. A few weeks back, the Redmi 5A was shown up at TENNA, China’s regulatory body. As per the leaked details, Xiaomi Redmi 5A will sport a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage, and a 3000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been preparing to launch the successor to the Redmi Note 4 in the coming days. Redmi Note 5 is said to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual-cameras. This would be for the first time Xiaomi will launch a mid-end phone with a full-screen display.

