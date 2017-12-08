Xiaomi Redmi 5A next sale on Dec 14: Price in India, spec, features, etc

Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 13MP rear facing camera, while there’s a 5MP selfie shooter. Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 13MP rear facing camera, while there’s a 5MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A second sale will be held on December 14 at 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company, went on sale on December 7 for the first time. Post sale, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal that the response for Redmi 5A has been ‘phenomenal’, though he did not reveal the number of units sold.

Xiaomi has announced that the first five million units of Redmi 5A will be sold starting at Rs 4,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM variant. The higher-end 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option will sell at Rs 6,999. However, the actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999 and not Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone, available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold. The highlight of the Redmi 5A is its 3000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of 8 days. The smartphone gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Redmi 5A is powered by a Quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor and it comes with support for expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A price, review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 13MP rear facing camera, while there’s a 5MP selfie shooter. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd