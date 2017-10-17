Xiaomi Redmi 5A with MIUI 9, 3,000mAh battery launched in China

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which is the successor to Redmi 4A, has been launched in China. Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which is the successor to Redmi 4A, has been launched in China.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, which is the successor to Redmi 4A, has been launched in China. The smartphone packs a smaller 3,000mAh battery, claimed to offer eight days of usage. It runs company’s own MIUI 9. Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available in Champagne Gold, Cherry, and Platinum Gray colour options. Priced at 599 yuan (Rs 6,000), the device will be up for pre-orders in China from Monday.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 296 ppi. It is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, clocked at 1.4GHz, with Adreno 308 GPU. There’s 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone supports a hybrid SIM slot, which means uses can put in either two nano SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A gets a 13MP rear camera with ƒ / 2.2 aperture and flash. Other features include panorama mode, burst mode, facial recognition, and realtime filters. There’s a 5MP shooter on the front with ƒ/2.0 aperture. The video camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30 fps as well as 720p videos at 30 fps.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A ships with company’s MIUI 9 software with Android Nougat. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, smaller than a 3,120mAh found on the Redmi 4A. Sensors on Redmi 5A include Infrared, Acceleration sensor, distance sensor, and Ambient light sensor. It measures 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm, and weighs 137 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a minor upgrade to the Redmi 4A. In terms of design, Redmi 5A has more rounded corners. There’s no fingerprint scanner in the new phone, just like its predecessor. Display, processor, and camera specifications remain the same.

