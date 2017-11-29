Xiaomi to launch new ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ tomorrow: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi ‘Desh ka smartphone’ is likely to be the Redmi 5A, which has been available in China. Xiaomi ‘Desh ka smartphone’ is likely to be the Redmi 5A, which has been available in China.

Xiaomi is preparing to launch a new smartphone in India that it likes to call as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’. The launch will take place on Thursday, where the Chinese company will reveal all the details about the phone. Xiaomi touts the upcoming smartphone targets the budget crowd, which is why the company is in no mood to let the opportunity wasted by not promoting it on the social media. The phone will be made exclusively on Flipkart.

Details are missing currently missing, but the company says it will be a new Redmi phone. And judging from various rumours, the phone is likely to be the Redmi 5A, which has been available in the Chinese market. Although the company hasn’t confirmed the Redmi 5A for the Indian market, we already know a lot of details about the smartphone.

It’s a budget phone which sells for 599 Yuan (or approx Rs 6000) in Xiaomi’s home market. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is its 3000mAh battery, claimed to offers 8 days of usage. Since this is an entry-level smartphone, it’s no surprise to see it has a 5-inch 720p HD display, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 128GB), and a hybrid SIM slot. The phone also comes with a 13MP rear-facing camera and 5MP front-facing shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android Nougat.

Consumers in India should be interested in Xiaomi’s ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ as the buzz around the device has been relatively strong. Even though the market is flooded with a number of budget phones, a handful of them offer a great experience. Even the much-hyped JioPhone lacks on a number of key functions, including the ability to run WhatsApp and other major apps. If Xiaomi’s budget phone hits the market below Rs 5000, it would give the company an advantage over the competition. Hopefully we will get the answer tomorrow at the launch event.

