Xiaomi Redmi 5A gets Reliance Jio Rs 199 plan: Includes free calling, 1GB data daily

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A smartphone will get a new Reliance Jio plan at MRP Rs 199, which will provide free unlimited calling, 1GB data per day and unlimited SMS for users. Redmi 5A is Xiaomi’s new smartphone in the market and the company is touting this as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ with a price tag of Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB version. However, Xiaomi says this Rs 4,999 price tag is only for the first five million units, after which the Redmi 5A will start at Rs 5,999.

As far as Jio and Xiaomi’s offer is concerned, the telecom player has launched a new plan just for Redmi 5A users. The Rs 199 plan comes with unlimited free voice calls (local and STD), 1GB daily data and SMS. The plan’s validity is 28 days and also includes free subscription for the Jio apps.

It is not clear if Reliance Jio will extend this Rs 199 plan to other smartphones in the market. Rival Vodafone and Airtel have launched plans at Rs 199 offering unlimited calling, though with some daily limit on the minutes in lieu of the fair usage policy. These plans offer 1GB data per day for 28 days.

Redmi 5A will officially go on sale from December 7 on Flipkart and Mi.com and later be made available to other Xiaomi retailers including offline retailers, which have partnered with the company. Redmi 5A is an upgrade to the Redmi 4A in terms of the metallic finish design at the back and improved design for over-heating. Other specifications of the Redmi 4A and Redmi 5A are very similar.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a 5-inch HD resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and 13MP rear and 5MP front camera. The battery is 3000 mAh on this phone and it has dedicated microSD slot on the phone along with dual-SIM slots. Redmi 5A also has a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,999.

