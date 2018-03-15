Xiaomi Redmi 5A 5 million units sold in India, says company; launches Lake Blue colour

Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company can be bought starting at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant via Mi.com and Flipkart. Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’ by the company can be bought starting at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Lake Blue colour variant has been launched in India. The smartphone is also available in Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options. Alongside the new colour variant for Redmi 5A, the company also announced that it has sold over five million units of the smartphone in India since launch. Redmi 5A, dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone‘ by the company can be bought starting at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant via Mi.com and Flipkart. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage option of Redmi 5A is available for Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the ‘Made in India’ smartphone, features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 296 ppi. It sports a metal unibody design. Redmi 5A is powered by a Quad-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU for graphics performance. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery, said to offer a standby time of 8 days.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A review: A souped-up version of Redmi 4A that works

Xiaomi Redmi 5A gets a 13MP rear-facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and LED flash. It supports HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, face recognition and real-time filters. The front shooter is a 5MP one with ƒ/2.0 aperture. Other features of the front camera include selfie countdown and face recognition. The Redmi 5A supports 1080p and 720p video recordings at 30fps. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Xiaomi Redmi 5A supports two SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot.

In our review, we said the Redmi 5A is a complete smartphone, boasting faster performance and a superior camera, making this a phone well above the notch. The Redmi 5A is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which was launched in the market early last year.

