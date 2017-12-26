Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant selling offline for Rs 7,499: Report

Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant is now available to buy in the offline market. Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant is now available to buy in the offline market.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB RAM variant has gone on sale through offline retail channels in India. The information was first shared by 91 Mobiles, and later NDTV confirmed the availability of the 3GB RAM model of the Redmi 5A in the offline market.

Redmi 5A which is being pitched as the “Desh ka Smartphone” made its debut in the market as an exclusive to Flipkart. According to reports, the 3GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 7,499, which is Rs 500 more than the online price of the device. The smartphone is priced at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. However, users should note that the actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999 and not Rs 4,999. A discount on the phone is currently valid for the first five million units.

Speaking of its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch 720p HD display. It is powered by a quad–core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with either 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and either 16GB or 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is given for expandable storage. On the camera front, it gets a 13MP rear facing camera and 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims the phone will have a standby 8 days of battery life.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in China in October. The phone is a successor to the Redmi 4A, which can be purchased for Rs 5,999 in the market. Xiaomi Redmi 5A has a metallic matte finish, and will be available in three colours: Dark grey, Gold and Rose gold.

