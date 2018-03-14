Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Should you upgrade?

Quite a few things have changed the Redmi 5 and Redmi 4. We quickly compare the Redmi 5 and Redmi 4. Quite a few things have changed the Redmi 5 and Redmi 4. We quickly compare the Redmi 5 and Redmi 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been launched in India, its latest entry-level smartphone with slim bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It might be a great smartphone, but the question is, is it worth upgrading if you own the Redmi 4, or Redmi 4A?

In some ways, Xiaomi Redmi 5 is a step forward from the Redmi 4, which was the top-selling compact smartphone in 2017. If you look at the Redmi 5 closely, the device is radically different from its predecessor. It has got a full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, metal unibody design, and an improved camera performance. However, you also need to remember that the Redmi 5 will cost more compared to the Redmi 4. Redmi 5 price in India starts Rs 7,999 for the base variant and goes up to Rs 10,999 for the top variant. Redmi 4 was launched in the market at a starting price of Rs 6,999. Whether you opt for the Redmi 5 or last year’s Redmi 4, we have put together this handy comparison between the two Redmi smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Design and display

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 4 look poles apart from each other in terms of appearance. For the Redmi 5, the top and bottom bezels have been reduced. Redmi 5 offers a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. In case of the Redmi 4, the phone came with a 5-inch 720p screen and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Redmi 5 offers a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Redmi 5 offers a 5.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Redmi 5 has a taller display, but the device is still fairly compact because Xiaomi has shrunk the bezels. The screen aspect ratio is the main differentiating factor between two devices. Otherwise, these phones look the same along the back and the sides. Both the phones have a metal unibody design, although Xiaomi claims the Redmi 5 feels more secure to hold due to rounded corner design. Redmi 5 is available in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour options. Both phones feature a fingerprint scanner on the back of the devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Performance, battery, and software

The latest Redmi 5 gets an upgraded Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor and built using the 14nm FinFET process. Qualcomm in its press release notes that the Snapdragon 450 chipset will provide significant improvements in “battery life, graphics and compute performance, imaging and LTE connectivity” over the Snapdragon 435 mobile platform. The mobile processor is supported by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. The phone is also available with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB will also be made available. Redmi 5 features a 3300mAh battery, which delivers up to 31 days of standby time.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 came with a 5-inch 720p screen and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 came with a 5-inch 720p screen and an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Redmi 4, on the other hand, comes with a Snapdragon 435 processor. It was introduced in two variants initially — the 2GB RAM/16GB storage and the 3GB RAM/32GB storage. However, the company later added the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Both smartphones come with a microSD card slot for memory expansion. Redmi 4 offers a 4100mAh battery, which should last a day and a half on a single charge. Both smartphones run MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Camera

Redmi 4 is a decent phone when it comes to the camera performance. In our review, we mentioned that a 13MP rear camera managed to get some really good shots. The low-light performance wasn’t impressive, though. With the Redmi 5, Xiaomi says they have tried to improve the camera performance. Instead of a 13MP snapper on the back, the Redmi 5 has a 12MP shooter with LED Flash with 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash. This actually helps in taking nice photos in low-light conditions. On the front, the Redmi 5 offers a 5MP camera with an LED flash light. Xiaomi claims its Redmi 5 is the first smartphone in the Redmi series to get an LED flash light.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12MP shooter with LED Flash with 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash. Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12MP shooter with LED Flash with 1.25μm pixel size and LED flash.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: Price and early verdict

Redmi 5 in a sense is better than the Redmi 4 on various parameters. If you opt for the Redmi 5, you are getting an extra tall display and a slightly better processor. You also get a few camera improvements and if you are obsessed with taking selfies, there’s an LED flash as well. This arguably makes the Redmi 5 a better-packaged smartphone over the Redmi 4. Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for the 2GB+16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Redmi 5 will be made available on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores, starting March 20 at 12pm. Redmi 4 was launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999 for the base variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd