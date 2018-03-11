Xiaomi Redmi 5 to be Amazon India exclusive, launch set for March 14

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to be an entry-level smartphone and will succeed the Redmi 4. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to be an entry-level smartphone and will succeed the Redmi 4.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 5 in India on March 14. While the company is yet to reveal many details about the device, it has now been confirmed that the Redmi 5 will be made available exclusively through Amazon India. The e-commerce retailer has set up a dedicated page for the upcoming handset without the mention of the Redmi 5.

If you’re interested to know more about the smartphone, head over to the page on Amazon India where there is a Notify Me button that allows users to sign up for updates. The launch event is scheduled to take place at 3 pm IST on March 14. At the time of writing, we have yet to receive media invites to attend the Redmi 5 launch in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 will succeed the Redmi 4, which has done exceptionally well in India. Earlier this week, Xiaomi started teasing the Redmi 5 through its social media channels. Though the company did not reveal the name of the device in any of its teasers, however, it is evident that the handset will be none other than the Redmi 5. The Chinese company describes the phone as the new ‘Compact Powerhouse’ with a large battery life. Xiaomi Redmi 5 was launched in China in December last year.

As for its specifications, Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a Snapdragon 450 processor, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 3300mAh battery. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat with MIUI 9 atop. It comes in three storage variants: 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. These variants are priced at RMB 799 (or approx Rs 8196), RMB 899 (or approx Rs 9221) and RMB 1099 (or approx Rs 11,273), respectively. A microSD has been thrown in to expand the internal storage.

