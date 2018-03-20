Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India, Mi.com: Price starts at Rs 7,999

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India, Mi.com: Price in India starts at Rs 7,999, and here are the detailed specifications. Xiaomi Redmi 5 sale today at 12 pm on Amazon India, Mi.com: Price in India starts at Rs 7,999, and here are the detailed specifications.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 mobile phone will go on sale in India today at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 7,999. Redmi 5 is the new budget friendly smartphone from the company with the highest variant being priced at Rs 10,999. Xiaomi is launching Redmi 5 in three versions, and the Redmi 5 also comes with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display and sports a metal unibody design.

Redmi 5: Amazon, Mi.com Sale India time, How to prebook

The Redmi 5 will go on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home stores at 12 pm today. This is the first official sale for the Redmi 5 and users will have to tap on the Notify Me button on the Amazon India website. On Mi.com, the sale will also start at 12 pm and users have to click on the notify me option as well. With the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sales, Xiaomi later disabled cash on delivery as a option as it wanted to stop resales. However, it does not look like Redmi 5 buyers will have to worry about cash on delivery being removed.

Xiaomi is claiming over 4 lakh units of Redmi 5 will be on sale today. Still in the case of Redmi Note 5 series, even 3 lakh units were sold out within minutes of the sale starting. Those who have a Mi account can log into the Mi.com website and keep themselves ready for the sale in order to shorten the check out process.

Redmi 5 sale: Specifications and Price in India

Redmi 5 comes with a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage version, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,999, and the most expensive 4GB RAM+64GB version is priced at Rs 10,999. All three variants comes with support for a microSD slot with 128GB expandable storage. Xiaomi is sticking with a hybrid dual-SIM slot on Redmi 5, which supports a nano + micro SIM or a nano SIM + MicroSD card.

Redmi 5 has the metal unibody design similar to the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro with a slightly curved back. The fingerprint scanner is at the back of the phone. Redmi 5 sports a new 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio with a display resolution that is HD+, which is 1440 x 720 pixels. In contrast, the older Redmi 4 had a 5-inch HD resolution display. The 18:9 aspect ratio means Redmi 5 has thinner bezels on the side.

The processor on the Redmi 5 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core one with 14nm FinFET design. Battery is 3300 mAh with a micro-USB port for charging. The Redmi 5 sports a 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Xiaomi has included a selfie flash on this phone as well like with Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Redmi 5 will come in four colour options: Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose gold. The smartphone’s box will also include a plastic cover free for protection of the Redmi 5. The Redmi 5 runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 out of the box with MIUI 9 on top. Redmi 5 is a 4G Dual SIM smartphone with Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth HID, WiFI 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4 Ghz for connectivity. Sensors on the Redmi 5 are Proximity sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Accelerometer, Vibration motor and Ambient light sensor

