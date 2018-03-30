Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro sales today at 12 pm: But there’s a catch

All three of Xiaomi’s new Redmi phones will going on sale today, which is the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. All three of Xiaomi’s new Redmi phones will going on sale today, which is the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

All three of Xiaomi’s new Redmi phones will going on sale today, which is the Redmi 5, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Redmi 5 series will be available on Amazon India and Mi.com, while the Redmi Note 5 and the Pro variant will be available on Flipkart and Mi.com. However, there is a catch with the Redmi 5 sale today.

Redmi 5 is no longer available as a cash on delivery option on Amazon India. Those who are interested in buying Redmi 5 will have to choose a prepaid mode of payment either by debit/credit card or by Amazon Pay Balance. However, Redmi 5 on Mi.com shows cash on delivery as an option for those who wish to exercise this. Similarly the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro sale on Flipkart.com shows that cash on delivery will not be an option, and users will have to stick with prepaid payment. Once again, Mi.com shows that cash on delivery is an option.

Xiaomi had previously declared it was stopping cash on delivery as an option in the sale of the Redmi Note 5 Pro to stop resales and fraud. The company claimed it offered close to 3 lakh units of the Redmi Note 5 series when it first went on sale. The flash sale model has come under criticism with some users complaining on social media platforms that the phones go out of stock within seconds of the sale starting.

Redmi 5: Price, Specifications

Redmi 5 comes in three variants. The base 2GB RAM+16GB storage version costs Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM and 32GB version is priced at Rs 8,999. The highest variant of Redmi 5 has a price of Rs 10,999 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. All three versions support expandable storage at 128GB via a microSD card.

Read our review of Redmi 5: Another sturdy budget smartphone

Specifications of Redmi 5 are: 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with LED flash and a 3300 mAh battery. Redmi 5 runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9.

Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are also on sale today. Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are also on sale today.

Redmi Note 5: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 5 comes in two variants. The price is Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version costs Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 5 is also available in offline stores, though it cost Rs 500 more in offline stores. Specifications of Redmi Note 5 are 5.99-inches FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with selfie-light and a 4000 mAh battery.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Faster performance coupled with better cameras

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro is the company’s most expensive Redmi phone in India till date. The starting price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage option, while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version costs Rs 16,999. Specifications of Redmi Note 5 Pro are 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear camera with 12MP+5MP sensors and 20MP front camera and 4000 mAh battery. The Pro smartphone also has a facial recognition feature.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd