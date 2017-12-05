Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus official images revealed ahead of Dec 7 launch

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus will come with a slightly taller 5.9-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratoio. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus will come with a slightly taller 5.9-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratoio.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be unveiled in China on December 7. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson, Donovan Sung has put out official images of the upcoming devices on Twitter. “Is everyone ready for the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus? We’re launching these two new devices in China on Thursday Dec 7. Giving everyone a sneak preview! 😎 #Xiaomi,” his tweet reads.

The post reveals that both Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 will feature edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. A circular fingerprint scanner along will be placed on the back, right below the rear camera lens and flash unit. The smartphones will sport a metal unibody design with prominent antenna lines on top and bottom of the back cover. Power button along with volume rocker keys will be present on the right side in both the phones. Xiaomi Redmi 5 could be available in Rose Gold, Black, and Blue colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 was previously spotted on TENAA, and the listing revealed some of its specs. The smartphone could come with a 5.7-inch display HD+ FullView display and run Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, the Redmi 5 is said to pack 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 will features a single 12MP sensor at the back, while there will a 5MP front shooter. The phone is said to be backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It is expected to cost 1,399 RMB (or approx Rs. 13, 700), a slightly expensive than the Redmi Note 4.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus will come with a slightly taller 5.9-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone is said to pack an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. Other features of the phone could include a a 4000mAh battery. Of course, we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation on specifications of the two phones.

