Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus launched in Malaysia: Price, features and specs

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones have been announced in Malaysia. The budget devices were launched in China in December 2018. In Malaysia, the Redmi 5 is available at RM 679 (Rs 11,200 approx) in Gold colour option. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is priced at RM 749 (Rs 12,360 approx) and it comes in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a metal unibody design and rounded corners. The smartphones run company’s MIUI 9 software. Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. Features supported include PDAF, HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, and Face recognition mode. The front shooter is 5MP. The fingerprint sensor in both the smartphones is present on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and a pixel density of 282 ppi. It sports a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes in two storage variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 packs a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm, and weighs 157 grams. Connectivity options on the Redmi 5 include 802.11b / g / n, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou positioning. Sensors supported are: Distance sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer, Shock motor, and Ambient light sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comes with a bigger 5.99-inches Full HD+ screen (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) with a pixel density of 403 ppi and 18: 9 screen ratio. It runs 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. Redmi 5 Plus will be available in two storage options – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus measures 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm, and it weighs 180 grams. It supports 802.11a / b / g / n, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display, and 5G Wi-Fi. Sensors include distance sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer, Shock motor, Ambient light sensor, and Hall sensor.

