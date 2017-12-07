Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus launched in China: Price, features, and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus smartphones have been announced in China. Both the devices feature a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio with thin bezels on top and bottom of the screen. Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a metal unibody design and rounded corners. The smartphones run company’s MIUI 9 software. Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be available in China starting December 12.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and a pixel density of 282 ppi. It sports a bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It can be bought in either 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option or 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. It measures 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm, and weighs 157 grams. Connectivity options on the Redmi 5 include 802.11b / g / n, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou positioning. Sensors supported are: Distance sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer, Shock motor, and Ambient light sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus comes with a bigger 5.99-inches Full HD+ screen (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) with a pixel density of 403 ppi and 18: 9 screen ratio. It runs 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. Redmi 5 Plus will be available in two storage options – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus measures 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm, and it weighs 180 grams. It supports 802.11a / b / g / n, 2.4G Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi Display, and 5G Wi-Fi. Sensors include distance sensor, Gyro, Accelerometer, Shock motor, Ambient light sensor, and Hall sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus feature a 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, and flash. Features supported include PDAF, HDR, Panorama mode, Burst mode, and Face recognition mode. The front shooter is 5MP. The fingerprint sensor in both the smartphones is present on the back.

Coming to pricing, Redmi 5 starts at 799 yuan (Rs 7,700 approx) for 16GB storage variant, while the 32GB storage model is priced at 899 yuan (Rs 8,700 approx). Redmi 5 Plus with 32GB ROM comes at 999 yuan (Rs 9,700 approx), while the 64GB storage option costs 1299 yuan (Rs 12,600 approx). The smartphones are available in four colour options – Gold, Light Blue, Rose Gold, and Black.

