Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 18:9 display, 3300mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 has been launched in India with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and slim bezels. Here are the full details.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 5, the company’s latest entry-level smartphone in India. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is pitched as a ‘Compact Powerhouse’, featuring a taller display in a small body, metal unibody design, and a 3300mAh battery under the hood. Redmi 5 has been launched in three variants: 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The entry-level model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs 7999, the 3GB RAM +32GB storage will cost Rs 8,999, and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 will be made available through Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. Xiaomi will begin selling the Redmi 5 in India from March 20 onwards. Redmi 5 was launched in China in December last year, along with the Redmi 5 Plus.

Redmi 5 looks familiar to the company’s recently launched the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro, however, the phone is designed to target the entry-level segment. Xiaomi Redmi 5 will take on the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Nxt and Motorola’s Moto G5s. Far big changes become apparent when you look at the Redmi 5’s front, which sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display (1440 x 720) pixels. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5, which also has an 18:9 ratio, costs Rs 9,999 in India.

Xiaomi is pushing the Redmi 5’s strengths to the core. Not only does it come with an extra tall display, Redmi 5 also comes with a zippy Snapdragon 450 processor and a 3300mAh battery. The device also gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie snapper with an LED flash. The phone runs on MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Redmi 5 succeeds the Redmi 4, which was launched in India last year.

“Xiaomi entered 2018 in India with a very strong momentum after surpassing Samsung to become the no 1 smartphone brand in the country,” Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, told Indianexpress.com. One of the key reason for its growth is its aggressive portfolio driven by a strong presence in the online segment with now expanding offline with Mi homes and Mi preferred retailers. The launch of Redmi 5 in India will further strengthen Xiaomi’s portfolio in its target segment of the mid-range smartphone.” The analyst further said that the Redmi 5 will bridge the gap between Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5 smartphones.

The launch of the Redmi 5 proves that Xiaomi is adopting a focused approach to increase its user base in India. The company has disrupted the smartphone market with a strong portfolio across various price segments. Global smartphone makers like Samsung and Apple have long ignored the low-end market. This provided Xiaomi an opportunity to become India’s top smartphone maker.

