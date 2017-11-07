Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus render leaked, shows edge-to-edge display and dual cameras

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is likely to feature a bezel-less display. (Image credit: Weibo) Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is likely to feature a bezel-less display. (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is going to debut soon, and the phone’s first render reveals an 18:9 aspect ratio display along with dual cameras. A weibo user has shared the render of the upcoming phone, first reported by GizChina, revealing the design of the Redmi 5 Plus.

The image clearly shows a vertically aligned dual-camera setup, the fingerprint scanner and a dual-LED flash on the back of the device. The design of the phone mimics the company’s popular Redmi Note 4 to a certain extent, though the front side has been completely revamped. A closer look at the leaked render possibly reveals a taller screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, akin to Vivo V7+, Oppo F5 and Honor 9i.

Unfortunately, the render doesn’t provide information related to the phone’s specifications. According to previous rumours, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus should come with an unusual 18:9 display that supports either HD or Full HD resolution. Also, the smartphone is said to come with either a Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone is expected to run Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 over the top of Android Nougat. Keep in mind though, none of these details has been confirmed by the company.

Redmi 5 Plus, if it ever comes to India, might be an answer to Micromax Canvas Infinity and LG Q6. The latter two phones have thinner bezels and can be purchased for less than Rs 12,000. There’s no indication when Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi 5 Plus, but we are expecting an official announcement before the end of this week.

