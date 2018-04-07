Xiaomi Redmi 5 permanent open sale on Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, launch offers, features

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is now available on permanent open sale on Mi.com and Amazon. This means users will no longer have to register or wait for Redmi 5 flash sale to buy the device. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is now available on permanent open sale on Mi.com and Amazon. This means users will no longer have to register or wait for Redmi 5 flash sale to buy the device.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is now available on permanent open sale on Mi.com and Amazon. This means users will no longer have to register or wait for Redmi 5 flash sale to buy the device. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the company’s latest entry-level smartphone in India and it comes with a taller display. Redmi 5 succeeds the Redmi 4, which was launched in India last year. The device made a debut in India on March 14. Redmi 5 is also being made available through offline retail outlets in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India and launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes in three storage variants: 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The entry-level model is priced at Rs 7999, the 32GB storage variant will cost Rs 8,999, and the 4GB RAM +64GB storage version is priced at Rs 10,999. Reliance Jio os offering Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 100GB additional data to Redmi 5 buyers. Users can also avail 90 per cent off on Kindle eBooks.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a metal unibody design with 2.5D curved glass. It gets a 5.7-inch HD+ Full View display (1440 x 720) pixels with 18:9 aspect ratio. The primary camera is 12MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture and single LED flash. Redmi 5 gets a 5MP front camera with LED selfie-light. The smartphone runs the on MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Another sturdy budget smartphone

Xiaomi is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor clocked at up to 1.8GHz with Adreno 506. It comes with support for expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. Redmi 5 measures 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm and weighs 157 grams. The dual-SIM device supports 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4/WIFI Direct, WiFi Display, Bluetooth 4.2, Bluetooth HID, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou. Sensors on Redmi 5 include Proximity sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor.

