Xiaomi Redmi 5, Mi LED Smart TV 4A, Mi LED Smart TV 4 sale at 12 PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 5 will go on sale on Amazon at 12 PM on April 3, which is today. Separately, Mi LED Smart TV 4A (both 32-inch and 43-inch models) and Mi LED Smart TV 4 sale will be held on Flipkart at 12 PM today. On Mi.com, Redmi will be available on April 5 starting 2 PM, while sale for Mi TV LED Smart TVs will be held from 5 PM on April 5.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India and launch offers

Xiaomi Redmi 5 price in India starts at Rs 7,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage model. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available at Rs 8,999. Xiaomi Redmi 5 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage can be bought at Rs 10,999. As part of launch offers, Amazon is offering 90 per cent off on Kindle eBooks (up to a maximum discount of Rs 400). Redmi 5 buyers will also get an instant cash back of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio and 100GB additional data.

Do note that Redmi 5 can not be bought with cash on delivery option on Amazon India. Those who are interested in buying Redmi 5 will have to choose a prepaid mode of payment either by debit/credit card or by Amazon Pay Balance.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 features and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio Full screen display with HD+ resolution (1440×720 pixels) and a pixel density of 282 ppi. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 450, clocked up to 1.8GHz with Adreno 506 GPU. It features 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage. All three versions support expandable storage at 128GB via a microSD card. Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a 12MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with LED selfie-light. It is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery. Redmi 5 runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 with MIUI 9.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India and features

Xiaomi LED Smart TV 4A is available in two sizes – one with a 32-inch screen size and the other with a 43-inch screen size. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 22,999. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch model features a 32-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Other features include a 20w speaker output, 802.11a/b/g/ n, support for three HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and an AV port.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India is Rs 39,999. It comes with a 4K UHD panel and support for HDR 10 format.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch model gets a Full HD (1080p) display. It runs a Quad-core Amlogic processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 802.11a/b/g/ n, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS sound. The TV also supports HDR 10. Xiaomi has tied-up with over 10 OTT content partners, including Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Hungama Play, and ALTBalaji, among others for the Mi LED Smart TV 4A. The smart TVs run the company’s PatchWall UI, which is based on an Android Open Source (AOC) platform.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India and features

The Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India is Rs 39,999. It comes with a 4K UHD panel and support for HDR 10 format. This is a 55-inch LED display with ultra-thin bezels. The display resolution is 3840 x 2160 pixels and refresh rate of 60 Hz. Mi TV 4 comes with Dolby + DTS Cinema Audio quality support. It includes 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports (3.0 + 2.0) and support for Bluetooth: BLE 4.0 and WiFi as well. The processor is the Amlogic 64-bit quad-core one with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

