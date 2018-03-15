Xiaomi Redmi 5 launched in India: Jio offers cashback worth Rs 2200 and here’s how it works

Redmi 5, the new budget from Xiaomi India, will officially go on sale from March 20. Redmi 5, the new budget from Xiaomi India, will officially go on sale from March 20.

Redmi 5, the new budget from Xiaomi India, will officially go on sale from March 20. The Redmi 5 was launched for the Indian market on March 14, and it will first go on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores. The Redmi 5 has a starting price of Rs 7,999 going up to Rs 10,999 for the most expensive variant and will be available in three versions. Here’s a look at the launch offers around the Redmi 5.

Redmi 5 at effective price of Rs 5,799: Jio cashback of Rs 2200

Redmi 5 will come with an offer from Reliance Jio with Rs 2200 instant cashback coupled with 100 GB additional data. Jio’s cashback would mean an effective price of Rs 5,799 for the Rs 7,999 base variant, but this cashback comes with a catch. It is actually credited to the user in the form of 44 cashback vouchers worth Rs 50 each in the MyJio App. and in order to get this a user has get a recharge done on the eligible Redmi 5 device.

For the extra 100GB data, users will have to get a minimum recharge of Rs 198 or above on the Jio network. Redmi 5 will also come with an offer of 5 per cent instant discount on the SBI Credit Card. Users will get 90 per cent off on ebooks on Kindle as well with a maximum discount of Rs 400.

Redmi 5 price in India and sale date, timings

Xiaomi says that when it comes to Redmi 5, the company will have a weekly sale from March 20 on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home stores. The Redmi 5 phone will also be made available in offline sale like the company has done with the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5. However it is not clear when this will happen. With Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi had to disable cash on delivery in online sales to fight fraud and stop resale of units. The company claimed it provided over 3 lakh units of the phones in its first sale.

With Redmi 5 sales, users have to register in advance on Amazon India and Mi.com in order to be eligible for the same. Xiaomi will continue with flash sale model for the Redmi 5 as well. Prices of the three Redmi 5 variants are: Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant, Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version, while the most expensive 4GB + 64GB variant will cost Rs 10,999.

Redmi 5: A Look at Specifications

Redmi 5 Display: 5.7 HD+ 18:9 Full screen display

Redmi 5 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core with 14nm FINFET tech

Redmi 5 camera: 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixels; 5MP front camera with LED Selfie-light

Redmi 5 Battery: 3300mAh with 31 days standby time

Redmi 5 OS: Android Nougat with MIUI 9

Redmi 5 Colours: Gold, Black, Rose Gold and Lake Blue

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd