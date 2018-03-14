Xiaomi Redmi 5 launch in India today at 3 pm: How to watch live stream, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone in India today, which is likely the Redmi 5. Here’s a look at details on live stream, expected price and other specifications. Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone in India today, which is likely the Redmi 5. Here’s a look at details on live stream, expected price and other specifications.

Redmi 5, Xiaomi’s new smartphone, is expected to launch in India today. Xiaomi has been posting teasers about the new upcoming smartphone using the hashtag CompactPowerhouse. The company recently introduced the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in the Indian market, and the Redmi 5 is expected to be next. Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus were launched in China last year and Redmi 5 Plus has been introduced in India as the Redmi Note 5.

Redmi 5 will be Xiaomi’s successor to last year’s Redmi 4, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 6,999 going up all the way to Rs 10,999. The Redmi 4 was introduced in three RAM and storage variants: 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB for a price of Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Here’s a look at what to expect with the Redmi 5 launch today and how to watch it live.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 launch time, how to watch live stream

Xiaomi will have a live stream for the launch of its #CompactPowerhouse on its website Mi.com. Those who are interested can sign up for the live stream of Redmi 5 on the Xiaomi website by logging into their Mi.com accounts or using their Facebook account. The Redmi 5 live stream will start at 3 pm Indian Standard Time.

Xiaomi Redmi 5: Expected Specifications, Price in India

Redmi 5 will be an Amazon Exclusive smartphone as the e-commerce player already has a dedicated page for the same. Users have to register to be notified when the phone goes on sale. With Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi stuck with the a similar starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, while the second 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage option was priced at Rs 11,999. If Xiaomi follows a similar strategy, then Redmi 5 could will also have a similar price range as last year.

In China, Redmi 5 was launched in three variants: 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+32GB storage. The prices for these each of these variants are: Yuan 799, (Rs 8200 approximately), Yuan 899 (Rs 9200) and Yuan 1099 (Rs 11,000 on conversion). It remains to be seen if Xiaomi launches all three variants in India.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 5 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. This is full vision style display with ultra-thin bezels on the side. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and the phone has a 12MP rear camera coupled with 5MP selfie camera. The OS is Android Nougat 7.1 with MIUI 9. Even with Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi has continued with the Android Nougat OS on MIUI 9. The battery on the Redmi 5 in China is 3300 mAh. The Redmi 5 in India will likely be a dual-SIM smartphone with a microSD slot for expandable storage support.

