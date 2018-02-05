Xiaomi Redmi 5 could launch in India on February 14, company sends invites for event

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is coming to India on February 15, featuring a bezel-less display and a 3300mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 5 is coming to India on February 15, featuring a bezel-less display and a 3300mAh battery.

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone on February 14 in India. The company has already started sending media invites for the launch event scheduled to take place in New Delhi. While the details are thin on the ground, many believe Xiaomi will bring the Redmi 5 to India. Xiaomi Redmi 5 made its debut in China in December last year, alongside the Redmi 5 Plus.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The device boasts a bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. In China, the Redmi 5 is available in three variants; one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The latter variant has been recently made available in China.

Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the phone runs MIUI 9 which is based on Android Nougat. For optics, Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the phone. A microSD card slot is also included for expandable storage.

BREAKING – 5 is set to be unleashed on Feb 14. The countdown starts today! #GiveMe5 pic.twitter.com/rDzlfHmjo6 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 5, 2018

There’s an excitement around the launch of the Redmi 5 in India. After all, it is likely to be priced in the entry-level segment where the company has a stronghold. The Redmi 5 price starts at 799 Yuan in China, which is roughly Rs 8,100. The device focuses on the bezel-less screen, big battery, and the design in particular. Whatever Xiaomi has up its sleeve, we will have to wait until February 14 to see.

