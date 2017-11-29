Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus with 18:9 display to launch on December 7

Both Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature bezel-less displays. (Image credit: Xiaomi/Weibo) Both Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will feature bezel-less displays. (Image credit: Xiaomi/Weibo)

Xiaomi plans to launch the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus on December 7 in China. The company took to China’s social network Weibo to share the latest development. The new phones’ most eye-catching feature will be a bezel-less display, akin to the screen on the OnePlus 5T. In fact, the post on the social networking site clearly hints at an edge-to-edge display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Out of the two, the Redmi 5 recently cleared TENAA and some of its specs were revealed. The smartphone is said to come with 5.7-inch display HD+ display (1440 x 720p) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Considering that the phone features an extra tall display, the fingerprint scanner will be found on the rear of the smartphone, like most devices with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Further, the phone might features a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB. Evidently, the phone is said to come in only one variant. The single camera setup on the back of Redmi 5 is said to feature a 12MP sensor. Front camera capacity might be a 5MP one, while the phone is said to draw power from a 3,300mAh battery. It will run Android 7.0 Nougat and not the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. And speaking of its price, the phone is expected to cost 1,399 RMB (or approx Rs. 13, 700), a slightly expensive than the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus meanwhile, should come with a slightly taller 5.9-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Also, the smartphone is said to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB on-board storage. Other highlights of the phone could include a rear-facing dual-camera setup rear-facing camera, and a 4000mAh battery. Keep in mind, though, that none of these details has been confirmed yet.

Xiaomi seems to be on a launching spree as the company will launch the its most-ambitious device in India on November 30. Dubbed as ‘Desh ka Smartphone’, it is said to be the biggest surprise in the Indian smartphone industry, claims the company’s India MD Manu Jain. Rumor has it that the phone will be the Redmi 5A, which is already on sale in China. The entry-level phone is likely to be priced below Rs 5000 when it goes on sale in the market.

