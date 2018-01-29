Xiaomi Redmi 5 4GB RAM variant launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 4GB RAM variant in the Chinese market. It costs 1,099 Yuan (or approx Rs 11,048). Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 4GB RAM variant in the Chinese market. It costs 1,099 Yuan (or approx Rs 11,048).

Xiaomi has launched a 4GB RAM variant of the Redmi 5 in China. The smartphone is now available for purchase at 1,099 Yuan (or approx Rs 11,048) from the company’s online store. The device is currently offered in three colour choices – black, gold and rose gold. The Redmi 5 was originally launched in China, alongside the Redmi 5 Plus in December 2017.

The new variant of the Redmi 5 is no different from the existing models. In fact, the phone looks identical to the original Redmi 5. The upgraded model, however, comes with 4GB RAM. For many that might be a big change; otherwise, its specifications will remain the same.

Just to recap, Xiaomi Redmi 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone boasts a bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. Until now, the Redmi 5 was available in two models; one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. With the arrival of the third variant, Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD card slot is also included for expandable storage. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the phone runs MIUI 9 which is based on Android Nougat. For optics, Xiaomi Redmi 5 gets a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. A fingerprint scanner is placed on the back of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 appears to be an interesting device; but, we are not sure when the company plans to bring the phone to India. The Redmi 5 is a successor to the Redmi 4, which is available in India and costs Rs 6,999.

