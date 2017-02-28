Xiaomi Redmi 4X with 5-inch HD display, 4100mAh battery launched in China

Redmi 4X is a budget smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 435 processor and a 4100mAh battery. Redmi 4X is a budget smartphone, featuring a Snapdragon 435 processor and a 4100mAh battery.

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone under its ‘Redmi’ lineup. Dubbed the Redmi 4X, the phone has a compact form-factor and looks somewhat similar to its predecessor – the Redmi 3X. The Redmi 4X is currently exclusive to the Chinese market and there’s no information whether it will ever make it to India.

Like any other phone in the Redmi series, the Redmi 4X is a budget smartphone. It features a 5-inch HD (720p) display with 2.5D curved glass and has a slim profile measuring only 8.6mm in terms of thickness. The phone has a metal unibody design and houses a fingerprint scanner on the back.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor and will be available in two variants in terms of RAM and internal memory. There are two options available: 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory and the 3GB RAM plus 32GB combo.

Under the hood, there’s a 4100mAh battery which should able to deliver up to 15 hours of continuous video playback and 18 days on standby. On the camera front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel shooter with a LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The storage of the Redmi 4X can be expected up to 128GB via a microSD card slot, and for the software, Xiaomi runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on MIUI 8.

The Redmi 4X is priced at a price of 699 Yuan (or approx Rs. 6790) for the 2+16GB variant, and 899 Yuan (or approx Rs. 8730) for 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Sales will begin in March, and the phone will be available in three colour options – Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold and Mate Black.

