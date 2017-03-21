Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Redmi 3S vs Samsung Galaxy On5: Battle of budget phones

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the ultimate budget choice at Rs 5,999? We take a look at the competition. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is the ultimate budget choice at Rs 5,999? We take a look at the competition.

Xiaomi is out with another Redmi smartphone, the Redmi 4A and this one is priced at Rs 5,999. Now as Xiaomi made it clear in the presentation, the Redmi 4A is not a successor to their popular Redmi 3S device, which will continue to sell in India. Instead, the successor for the Redmi 3S will be launched in India later on, though Xiaomi hasn’t specified a date for this.

With the Redmi 4A, the company is sticking with what it does best: Offering great specifications at a budget pricing, and thus taking on the competition. Redmi 4A has the following specifications: a 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM+16GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery on the Redmi 4A is 3120 mAh, non-removable, and the phone runs Android Marshmallow along with MIUI 8 on top of the device.

MIUI also has some features that might appeal to the Indian audience. For starters, the ability to run two apps, like two WhatsApp accounts, two Facebook Messenger accounts, etc. Xiaomi Redmi 4A also sports a polycarbonate (plastic) unibody design. Xiaomi is launching it in three colours: Gold, Rose Gold, and Dark Grey.

However, given the Redmi 3S sported an all metal body for Rs 6,999, the comparisons are bound to take place. With Redmi 4A being priced at Rs 5,999, is it the ultimate budget choice for those who don’t want to spend over Rs 8,000 on a phone? Here’s a look at some of the close competition based on pricing:

Redmi 3S

Sure the Redmi 4A is not the successor, but the comparisons are taking place. After all, the Redmi 3S has a bigger battery compared to the Redmi 4A and sports a metal unibody at a price of Rs 6,999.

Redmi 3S comes with a 5-inch HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage, along with 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Battery is the highlight of the Redmi 3S phone which can easily last for more than a day.

Redmi 3S sports a metal unibody and heavy duty battery at 4100 mAh.

If your budget is around Rs 7,000, then getting the Redmi 3S makes more sense than the Redmi 4A, especially if you consider the battery, which an advantage on former. However, if you just can’t spend more than Rs 6,000, then Redmi 4A becomes the contender.

The only problem: Xiaomi is still sticking with the weekly sale format for Redmi 3S. Interestingly the next sale for this phone is on March 24, just a day after Redmi 4A goes on sale. Also Redmi 3S has a Prime version with a fingerprint scanner, 3GB RAM+32GB storage as well. The price for that is Rs 8,999.

Moto E3 Power is another budget option to consider for under Rs 8,000. Moto E3 Power is another budget option to consider for under Rs 8,000.

Moto E Power

For those looking to get a Motorola phone for under Rs 8000, there’s the Moto E Power, which has a price of Rs 7,999. The specifications are: 5-inch HD display, MediaTek MT6735p 64-bit processor,

2 GB RAM + 16 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 32 GB. The rear camera is 8MP, while the front camera is 5MP. The battery on the Moto E Power is 3500 mAh.

So while the Moto E Power doesn’t have a great camera on paper, remember this does offer the stock Android experience at a budget. But if you compare it directly with the Xiaomi phones on specifications, the Moto E Power seems a bit expensive.

Samsung Galaxy On5

The Galaxy On5 has a price tag of Rs 7,490 online, and sports a 5-inch HD TFT display, with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM , which is expandable up to 128 GB. The processor is Samsung’s Exynos 3475, which is a quad-core one clocked at 1.3GHz. The rear camera is 8MP, while the front camera is 5MP and it comes with a 2600 mAh Li-Ion battery. The rear camera is capable of full HD recording. This is one of the better Samsung phones available for less than Rs 8,000 online.

Essentially your choice will boil down to your budget, and what specifications you need within that price range. If you want a lot more battery life at under Rs 7,000, then the Redmi 3S seems like the best option.

