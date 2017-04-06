Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale today at 12 PM on Amazon, Mi.com; Idea offering 28GB free 4G data

To avoid rush at 12 PM on Amazon, the e-commerce site has advised users to log in to their accounts a few minutes prior to the sale, which will be conducted on first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last. To avoid rush at 12 PM on Amazon, the e-commerce site has advised users to log in to their accounts a few minutes prior to the sale, which will be conducted on first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be up fro grabs on Amazon India and Mi.com starting 12 PM today. Xiaomi launched the Rose Gold colour variant of Redmi 4A today on Mi.com and it is likely to be available on Amazon as well.

Additionally, users can buy original Mi cases for Redmi 4A at Rs 349 instead of Rs 399 from Amazon. Other deals include 28GB 4G data and unlimited calls from Idea and Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books if users download Kindle app and sign-in from their Redmi 4A smartphone.

To avoid rush at 12 PM on Amazon, the e-commerce site has advised users to log in to their accounts a few minutes prior to the sale, which will be conducted on first-come-first-serve basis as long as stocks last.

Users are advised to save payment instructions securely for a faster checkout. Once the sale starts, users need to add Redmi 4A to their cart and checkout the phone within 15 minutes. In case, the Redmi 4A units aren’t available at the moment, users will be asked to join a Waitlist.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4A review + video: Good budget option for Rs 5,999

Users in the Waitlist will get an alert as soon as Redmi 4A becomes available and they’ll need to add the phone to their cart next. Users will have 3 minutes to add smartphone to their cart and another 15 minutes to checkout. If the Waitlist is full, users are advised to refresh the page every few minutes till the end of sale.

Xiaomi launched the Rose Gold colour variant of Redmi 4A today on Mi.com and it is likely to be available on Amazon as well. Xiaomi launched the Rose Gold colour variant of Redmi 4A today on Mi.com and it is likely to be available on Amazon as well.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch HD LCD IPS display and runs Android 6.0 along with MIUI 8 on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, clocked at 1.4Ghz, along with Adreno 308 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable to 128GB via a microSD card). The Redmi 4A features a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. There’s a 3120 mAh non-removable battery

In our review, we liked the overall performance of the phone, and the battery life is impressive as well. However, as we noted in our review, the Redmi 4A has a close competitor in the form of Redmi 3S, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody design along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd