Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM today: All you need to know before buying

In our review, we said Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. We liked the overall performance of the phone. In our review, we said Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. We liked the overall performance of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 PM today. The budget smartphone has a plastic polycarbonate unibody and comes in dark grey, gold and rose gold colour options. No prior registration is required to buy the smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, which costs Rs 5,999, lacks a fingerprint scanner and fast charging technology. Xiaomi conducted the first sale for Redmi 4A on March 23 and rose gold colour variant was launched later on April 6.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is backed by a 3120 mAh non-removable battery. The dual SIM, 4G-enabled smartphone supports VoLTE. It comes with a hybrid slot, which means it will support a microSD card and a nano-SIM, or a micro-SIM and a nano-SIM together. Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi 4A review: A good budget phone for its price

In our review, we said Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. We liked the overall performance of the phone, and the battery life is impressive as well. However, as we noted the Redmi 4A has a close competitor in the form of Redmi 3S, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody design along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd