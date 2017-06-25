Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale today at 3PM on Amazon: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale today in India at 3pm via Amazon.in. Launched in March, the Redmi 4A is available in only one variant: 2GB RAM +16GB storage. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999.
In terms of specifications, Redmi 4A has a 5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution (720p) and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor under the hood. The phone is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. There’s a microSD card for memory expansion.
On the camera front, there’s a 13-megapixel rear camera and the front camera is 5-megapixels. The device features a 3120mAh battery, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8.0 atop. Unlike the company’s Redmi 3S series, which boasts of a unibody design, Redmi 4A gets a plastic design.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A review: A good budget phone for its price
In our review, we said that that Redmi 4A is a capable smartphone for its budget price. It’s compact and easy to use – and delivers on performance and specifications. However, as noted in our review Redmi 4A will face a tough competition from Redmi 3S, which is priced a bit high at Rs 6,999 but sports a metal body and a bigger 4100mAh battery. The phone has a competition in the form of Moto C Plus, which comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999, and is exclusive to Flipkart.
Xiaomi has recently started selling its Redmi 4 through offline retail channels. Launched in India last month at Rs 6,999, Redmi 4 was initially made available though Amazon and Mi.com.
