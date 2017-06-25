Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale today at 3PM on Amazon: Price, specifications and features

Redmi 4A is a decent smartphone with good performance. And it will only cost Rs 5,999. Redmi 4A is a decent smartphone with good performance. And it will only cost Rs 5,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will go on sale today in India at 3pm via Amazon.in. Launched in March, the Redmi 4A is available in only one variant: 2GB RAM +16GB storage. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 4A has a 5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution (720p) and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor under the hood. The phone is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. There’s a microSD card for memory expansion.

On the camera front, there’s a 13-megapixel rear camera and the front camera is 5-megapixels. The device features a 3120mAh battery, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8.0 atop. Unlike the company’s Redmi 3S series, which boasts of a unibody design, Redmi 4A gets a plastic design.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A review: A good budget phone for its price

In our review, we said that that Redmi 4A is a capable smartphone for its budget price. It’s compact and easy to use – and delivers on performance and specifications. However, as noted in our review Redmi 4A will face a tough competition from Redmi 3S, which is priced a bit high at Rs 6,999 but sports a metal body and a bigger 4100mAh battery. The phone has a competition in the form of Moto C Plus, which comes with a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Moto C Plus is priced at Rs 6,999, and is exclusive to Flipkart.

Xiaomi has recently started selling its Redmi 4 through offline retail channels. Launched in India last month at Rs 6,999, Redmi 4 was initially made available though Amazon and Mi.com.

