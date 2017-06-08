Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon India at 12 pm: But should you get this?

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is going on sale on Amazon India at 12pm today. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is going on sale on Amazon India at 12pm today.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the budget smartphone from the Chinese technology company, is going on sale on Amazon India at 12pm today. Xiaomi Redmi 4A starts at a price of Rs 5,999 packing some solid specifications. There are some offers on Amazon India along with the Redmi 4A sale. For those who wish to purchase the smartphone, you’ll need to be subscribed to the notifications regarding Redmi 4A on Amazon India.

Amazon India is also offering Xiaomi Redmi 4A buyers 28GB of 4G data and unlimited calls from Idea Cellular. Additionally there is Rs 200 promotional credit for Kindle books app. Xiaomi’s original Redmi 4A cases will also be available in the sale for Rs 299, and if you spend another Rs 599 you can get the basic Mi in-ear headphones along with the smartphone.

Redmi 4A has a plastic polycarbonate unibody design, and this one comes in dark grey, gold and rose gold colour options. So there’s no matte black like with the Redmi 4 or the Redmi Note 4 in this version of the phone.

Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution, which is 720p, and it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The Redmi 4A comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

which is expandable, with 128GB as the limit on microSD. However, Xiaomi has a hybrid dual-SIM slot, which means you can use a nano-SIM + microSD card or nano-SIM + micro-SIM slot together.

On the camera front, Redmi 4A sports a 13MP one on the back, and there’s a 5MP front camera for selfies. Redmi 4A has 3120 mAh non-removable battery and this is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone. Redmi 4A runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

So who should be considering this smartphone? Redmi 4A is a budget smartphone, and Xiaomi is hoping to target first time smartphone buyers with this. If you’re ditching a feature phone, or are looking for a budget phone that works well, but costs under Rs 6,000, Redmi 4A is supposed to fill that spot.

Redmi 4A’s performance is not bad for its price. But for those who want a faster smartphone, especially for gaming, etc, it is better to spend more and get the Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999. The Redmi 4, on the other hand, starts at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody, along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery.

Given the basic specifications, Redmi 4A is more of a phone for beginners, or perhaps to give to your children. But for those who need extra battery life, and more storage space, Xiaomi has other options in the list. Otherwise you can also consider Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo Vibe K5, which has just got an upgraded on the processor, and the new Moto G5 series as well.

