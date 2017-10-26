Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon at 12 PM today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is aimed at users who don’t want to spend more than Rs 7,000 on a smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is aimed at users who don’t want to spend more than Rs 7,000 on a smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India at 12 PM today. Redmi 4A starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB storage variant. The higher-end 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option is priced at Rs 6,999. People who purchase Redmi 4A will get up to 30GB additional 4G data from Reliance Jio. Other offers include Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books, and damage protection plan for Redmi 4A at Rs 599.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is aimed at users who don’t want to spend more than Rs 7,000 on a smartphone. Redmi 4A gets a plastic plastic polycarbonate body, and there’s no fingerprint sensor. It features a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and pixel density of 296 ppi. Xiaomi Redmi 4A is backed by a 3120mAh battery, and it runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 over the top.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, clocked at up to 1.4GHz and Adreno 308 GPU. The smartphone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. On the camera front, there’s a 13MP rear-facing camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and single LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A can be bought in Gold and Dark grey colour options. It measures 139.9 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm, and weighs 131.5 grams. Connectivity options include: Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth HID, 801.12 b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi Direct. It supports

Infrared, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.

In our review of the Redmi 4A, we said that it is a capable device for its budget price. We liked the performance of the smartphone, thanks to its mid-end specifications. It will be interesting to see if the company succeeds with the all-new Redmi 4A, especially when it is competing in the crowded Android market.

