Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon at 12 pm today: But should you get Redmi 4?

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A smartphone with 3GM RAM and 32GB storage is going on sale on Amazon India today at 12:00 PM. Redmi 4A’s higher RAM and storage variant was launched by Xiaomi in August for the Indian market. The original Redmi 4A was priced at Rs 5,999 and came with only 2GB RAM and 16GB storage on board. Both phones come with support for microSD slot to expand the total storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale is “on first-come-first-serve basis” and till stocks lasts. Also only who have subscribed for alerts around Redmi 4A can buy the smartphone. While Redmi 4A seems like a compelling budget smartphone proposition, there are other Xiaomi options to consider and these are on open sale.

Redmi 4 is available at a price of Rs 8,499 on Amazon India as well and this does not require pre-registrations. Redmi 4 has some advantages over the Redmi 4A, which users should keep in mind. First let’s look at the similarities in the two phones.

Both Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A come with 5-inch HD resolution (720p) display and the front camera and rear camera are same on paper. The rear camera is 13MP, while front camera 5MP on both phones. The overall camera performance is not so different. However, Redmi 4 has a slightly more premium design and feel with a metal unibody look, while Redmi 4A has a plastic polycarbonate body.

Also the Redmi 4 has a slightly higher-end Qualcomm Snpadragon 435 processor, while the Redmi 4A gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor on board. With Redmi 4A users will also get a smaller battery, which is 3120mAH in size, though in our review the phone did last day with regular usage. The Redmi 4 on the other hand gets a significant battery bump with a 4100 mAh one on board, which lasts much longer than the more budget option.

Redmi 4A is aimed at users with a restrictive budget and if you can’t spend more than Rs 7000 on a phone, this is one of the more reliable options in the market. But if you are willing to spend under Rs 10,000 on a smartphone, Xiaomi Redmi 4 might be the better pick considering the specifications. Also Redmi 4 has a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs 9,499 on Amazon under the Great Indian Festival sale, which is a good deal.

