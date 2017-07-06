Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon India at 12 pm: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999, and it features a 5-inch HD display and 3120mAh battery. Xiaomi Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999, and it features a 5-inch HD display and 3120mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be made available in India at 12 pm via Amazon.in. Priced at Rs 5,999, Redmi 4A can be purchased in only one variant: 2GB RAM + 16GB storage. Redmi 4A is available in three color options: Rose Gold, Black and Dark Grey.

Originally launched in India back in March, Redmi 4A has been a popular smartphone. Redmi 4A is a good looking device, despite being made out of plastic. It’s an easy buy for anyone looking for a power packed smartphone at a much lower price. The phone sports a 5-inch HD (720p) display and is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor. Redmi 4A gets 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

On the camera front, it has a 13-megapixel shooter on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The device features a 3120mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, based on MIUI 8.0 over the top.

If the price is right for you, Xiaomi Redmi 4A is highly recommended. This phone serves you everything, with lots of power coming from a Snapdragon 425 processor, sufficient internal storage, long battery life, and 4G LTE connectivity.

No doubt Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a great buy, but still faces tough competition from Moto C Plus, which is equally a good device. Like the Redmi 4A, it has a 5-inch HD display but features a slightly bigger 4,000mAh battery. However, users need to shell Rs 6,999 for the Moto C Plus.

