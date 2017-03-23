Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale: Over 250,000 units sold within four minutes

Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Next sale will take place on March 30, and the company claims to have sold 2.5 lakh units of the phone in the first sale. Xiaomi Redmi 4A: Next sale will take place on March 30, and the company claims to have sold 2.5 lakh units of the phone in the first sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale is over, and once again the company claims to have set another record. The next sale for Redmi 4A will take place on March 30 on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12pm. Xiaomi’s Mi.com and Amazon India claim to have sold over 250,000 units of the smartphone within 4 minutes of the sale starting.

According to Amazon, they got over 1 million ‘notify me’ alerts from customers. It should be noted that Xiaomi had the same number of units for the first Redmi Note 4 sale, which took place in January, when the phone was launched in India.

Amazon says their website saw more than 5 million hits per minute on the site during the sale, and orders jumped up to 1500 per second during this period.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed such an overwhelming customer response for the Redmi 4A smartphone. We had over 1 million ‘notify me’ requests from customers. Smartphones have been a top selling category on Amazon.in and the phenomenal sale today reinforces our focus on expanding the selection and giving our customers the best to choose from,” said Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India in a press statement.

“We are pleased with the record sales of more than 250,000 units of Redmi 4A on Amazon and Mi.com. The device has much to offer to customers and it is the best in its price segment. Our Mi Fans are at the core of our business and their response to the sale has been tremendous. This is our most affordable smartphone to date and delivers on our brand promise of innovation for everyone,” said Raghu Reddy, Online Sales Head, Xiaomi India in the statement.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 4A comes with a 5-inch HD (which is 720p) LCD IPS display, and runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, which is clocked at 1.4Ghz, along with Adreno 308 GPU. It has 2GB RAM+16GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card, although Redmi 4A has a hybrid dual-SIM.

The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP, and there’s a 3120 mAh non-removable battery as well. It runs Android 6.0 along with MIUI 8 on top, which has features like Dual Apps where users can run two versions of WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

In our review, we liked the overall performance of the phone, and the battery life is impressive as well. However, as we noted in our review, the Redmi 4A has a close competitor in the form of Redmi 3S, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody design along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery. The Redmi 3S goes on sale tomorrow on Amazon India.

