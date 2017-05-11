Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale for Amazon Prime members at 3PM today: Idea 28GB free data and more offers

Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be up for sale at 3PM on Amazon, exclusively for Prime members. People who buy the Redmi 4A will get 28GB 4G data and unlimited calls from Idea Cellular. Users can download and sign in to Kindle app to get Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is a budget smartphone that costs Rs 5,999. The device has a plastic polycarbonate unibody design and lacks a fingerprint scanner. It is available in three colour options – dark grey, gold and rose gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A gets a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). The rear camera is 13MP, while there’s a 5MP shooter on the front.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A is backed by a 3120 mAh non-removable battery. The dual SIM, 4G-enabled smartphone supports VoLTE. It comes with a hybrid slot, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

In our review, we said Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price. We liked the overall performance of the phone, and the battery life is impressive as well. However, as we noted the Redmi 4A has a close competitor in the form of Redmi 3S, which is priced at Rs 6,999 and sports a metal unibody design along with a bigger 4100 mAh battery.

Further, Xiaomi will launch a new Redmi smartphone this month. The device will likely be a successor to company’s Redmi 3S series.

