Xiaomi Redmi 4A sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 pm: All your questions answered

Redmi 4A, Xiaomi’s new budget smartphone priced at Rs 5,999 will be going on sale today on Amazon India and Mi.com. The latter is Xiaomi’s own e-commerce portal. Redmi 4A sale takes place just one day before the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime go on sale on Amazon India.

So what should you know about today’s Redmi 4A sale? Here are all of your questions answered around the phone.

Where is the sale, and do you need to register? No registration is required on the Redmi 4A sale on Amazon India or Mi.com. However, if you are planning to buy the smartphone from Mi.com, you can get ahead of the list if you have an F-Code from Xiaomi. At the time of the sale, just use the FCode, and you will get priority access, and will be able to add the Redmi 4A smartphone to your shopping cart.

What’s the design of the Redmi 4A, what are the colour options? Redmi 4A is their budget smartphone, and this explains the specifications and the overall design. If you are expecting a metal unibody phone, then keep in mind, this has a plastic polycarbonate unibody. For now, only the Dark Grey and Gold version are going on sale. If you’ve always wanted a ‘Rose Gold’ aka pink phone, but for under Rs 6,000, then wait till April 3. That’s when the ‘rose gold’ variant of Redmi 4A will go on sale.

What are the specifications of Redmi 4A? There’s a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM+16GB storage, 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery is 3120 mAh, non-removable battery. This is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone, so that’s good news for those who were wondering if their Jio SIM will work on this device.

The phone is a dual-SIM one, but with a hybrid slot. This means it supports a microSD card (upto 128GB limit) and a nano-SIM, or a micro-SIM and a nano-SIM together.

What’s the performance of the Redmi 4A like? Given this has a Qualcomm processor, it is a relatively stable phone. Sure this is not the fastest Redmi phone on the market, but it can handle your daily social media apps, even games like Asphalt 8, though it does lag during these games as we noticed in our review. Finally the battery should easily last a day for most users.

What’s missing on the Redmi 4A? There’s no fast-charging, fingerprint scanner on this one. Also the phone doesn’t ship with headphones in the box, so keep that in mind.

Should Redmi 3S users consider getting this? Not really. Xiaomi itself says the successor to the Redmi 3S is coming soon, so you should wait for that. The Redmi 4A is really a budget phone, aimed at more first users,those looking for a cheaper smartphone alternative.

If you’ve been using the Redmi 3S for sometime, and want to upgrade and are okay with spending more money, then you should look at other options in the market from the Redmi Note 4 to the Moto G5 Plus.

Finally, how many units are going on sale? The company has not revealed that number, but Xiaomi admits that they have a supply problem. Now they have a second factory in India as well to keep up with this demand, but we’ll have to wait and see how long the sale lasts. With Redmi Note 4, the company had over 250,000 units on sale for the first time, so let’s if the Redmi 4A sale has more phones on offer.

