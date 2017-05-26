Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 for pre-order today on Mi.com at 12 noon

Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 pre-order will only be on Mi.com, and it starts at 12 noon. Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 pre-order will only be on Mi.com, and it starts at 12 noon.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 will be up for pre-order on Mi.com at 12 noon today. Xiaomi has adopted this pre-ordering tactic for its popular Redmi smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that pre-ordered devices will ship within five business days, and you can add 1 to 2 products per pre-order.

The other key thing to keep in mind with pre-ordering the phones on Mi.com is that consumers do not have cash on delivery as a payment option. They will need to pay the entire amount online while placing an order, and it can be cancelled before the phone starts shipping as well.

The entry-level Xiaomi Redmi 4A is priced at Rs 5,999. It gets a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p) and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM. The 16GB internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery on the Redmi 4A is 3120mAh, and the phone sports a plastic body. It comes in gold, rose gold and dark grey colour options.

In our review, we had said the Redmi 4A is a very capable phone for its budget price of Rs 5,999, since the phone doesn’t compromise on overall performance, be it daily tasks or camera. The battery life is also not bad either, and will last a day for most users.

But for those who want a more power-packed smartphone, Redmi Note 4 is the device to get. This can be considered the premium phone in the Redmi category right now if one were to go by the specifications.

Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It’s a dual-SIM device with hybrid SIM slot, and features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with PDAF and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. The device is backed by a 4100mAh battery.

The 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant of Redmi Note 4 is priced at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM/32GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999. The phone comes in Gold, Silver, Matte Black, and Grey colour variants.

Redmi Note 4’s standout points are the long-lasting battery life, power-packed performance, and that it comes with a 64GB GB variant for under Rs 13,000. Read our review of Redmi Note 4.

For those who are unable to get the phone today on Mi.com, do note that Xiaomi has increased its offline presence, and these phones are now available in local retail stores. However, the price might be slightly higher than what you would pay on Mi.com.

