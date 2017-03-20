Xiaomi Redmi 4A launches today: Here are the details

Xiaomi Redmi 4A launches in India today. The smartphone will be Amazon exclusive. Xiaomi Redmi 4A launches in India today. The smartphone will be Amazon exclusive.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the new budget smartphone from the Chinese technology company, will be launching in India today. This is Xiaomi’s second big smartphone launch for India this year. In January the company launched the Redmi Note 4 in India in three variants. The Redmia 4A is a successor to the Redmi 3, and the phone was first launched in China in November last year.

With the Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi introduced the phone at three price points. Redmi Note 4 with 2GB RAM+32GB storage at Rs 9,999, the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version at Rs 12,999. However, it doesn’t look like the Redmi 4A will have a 32GB version yet, though you never know with Xiaomi.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S series was the budget offering last year, starting at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage, while the Redmi 3S Prime was priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Given that the Redmi phones have been budget devices, we expect this one to be priced under Rs 9,000 as well. In China, the Redmi 4A is priced at 599 Yuan, which on conversion comes to around Rs 5,600.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch LCD IPS display with HD resolution.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 4A has a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p) and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage. There’s a microSD slot as well, while the rear camera is 13MP and the front camera is 5MP. Redmi 4A has a 3120mAh battery, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

We already know the Redmi 4A will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone, and like the other Redmi Note 4 it will also be available on Xiaomi’s own Mi.com website. Xiaomi VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain will host the event along with Jai Mani, the product lead. In a separate tweet, Jain also said Xiaomi will announce about a major milestone in the company’s India journey.

The Chinese player claims to have sold over one million Redmi Note 4 smartphones in India since launch. Xiaomi was the second leading smartphone manufacturer in the country in Q4, 2016, according to research firm IDC. Xiaomi’s success was driven by its budget phones like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S Prime series, and it is continuing the momentum by launching new phones under the brand.

While Xiaomi is known for its online presence, the company is expanding to offline retail as well in India, which is still a big share of the market. The Redmi Note 4 will be made available offline as well, according to Jain. He had tweeted saying, Xiaomi is partnering with Poorvika Mobile, Sangeetha Mobile, and BigCMobiles and others to make their Mi phones available across 700+ stores in the country.

