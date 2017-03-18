Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be Amazon exclusive, launches on March 20

Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone when it launches on March 20 in India. Xiaomi Redmi 4A will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone when it launches on March 20 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive device, and the e-commerce site has confirmed the same. Customers who are interested in Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone can register on Amazon India, and will be notified of the same. The phone launches on March 20 in Delhi, and the company has already sent out invites to the media.

This will be Xiaomi India’s first big event in the country after the departure of their global vice-president Hugo Barra, who was a regular face at the company’s launches. Xiaomi India’s head and VP Manu Kumar Jain and Jai Mani, who is the product lead for the company, will be hosting the launch event.

Xiaomi’s tagline for the event is “Time to get smArter”, with the ‘A’ being the focus. But it looks like Redmi 4A won’t be the only highlight of Xiaomi’s event on Monday. In a separate tweet, Manu Kumar Jain said they will also announce a major milestone in the company’s India journey.

Xiaomi has already sold over 1 million smartphones from the new Redmi Note 4 series, in just under 45 days. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in January 2017, and it is now following this up with another Redmi phone.

Now as far as the Redmi 4A is concerned, it is the successor to the Redmi 3 series, and was first launched in November in China. Redmi 4A sports a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1280x 720 pixels, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The phone comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a microSD card for expandable memory, though Xiaomi sticks with hybrid dual-SIM slots on its phones. The rear camera is 13MP, while the front camera is 5MP; the battery on the Redmi 4A is 3120mAh. The phone runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime were the budget smartphones that they had launched last year in India, and both helped boost the company’s sale. But the highlight of the Redmi 3S series was the 4000 mAh plus battery that Xiaomi had added on the phones, which were priced under Rs 10,000. Redmi 3S cost Rs 6,999, while the Prime version of the phone which had extra RAM and storage was priced at Rs 8,999.

In case of the upcoming Redmi 4A series, that USP seems to be missing from the specifications. We’ll have to wait and see if Xiaomi launches the Redmi 4A in a version with higher storage and RAM as well. The Redmi 3S series was also made in India, and whether Xiaomi’s new Redmi phone will follow the same pattern remains to be seen.

20 March: In addition to a new Redmi, we’ll also announce a major milestone in @XiaomiIndia‘s India journey. 3 days to go! #TimeToGetSmarter — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 17, 2017

Xiaomi had told IndianExpress.com at the time of the Redmi Note 4 launch that it will be bringing an update to the Redmi series soon, and March 20 will the date when this new phone gets unveiled.

Unfortunately, the company also said it will be sticking with only flagship device for India, so for those who were hoping to see the Mi Mix or Mi Note 2 in India, they will be in for disappointment. Xiaomi’s flagship for the year; the Mi 6 is expected to launch in China in April .

