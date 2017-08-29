Xiaomi Redmi 4A with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage launched in India at Rs 6999

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Redmi 4A in India, with more RAM and storage. The upgraded version of the Redmi 4A comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Xiaomi says the Redmi 4A is priced at Rs 6,999, and it will be made available through Mi.com, Amazon India, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Paytm from August 31.

Manu Jain, Xiaomi India’s Vice President and Managing Director, took to Twitter to announce the all-new Redmi 4A. His tweet reads,”Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of INR 6,999″.

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A hasn’t changed much from the original model in terms of design or features. You will still get the 5-inch HD (720p) display, microSD card support, and a Snapdragon 425 processor under the hood. On the camera front, there’s a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and the front shooter is 5-megapixels. The phone is backed by a 3120mAh battery, and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 over the top. Redmi 4A was originally launched in India in March at a price of Rs 5,999, featuring 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Surprise! We are launching a new variant of Redmi 4A (3GB RAM + 32 GB flash memory) at an amazing price of INR 6,999 ☺️ @RedmiIndia (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7QkSLybh8G — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 29, 2017

At Rs 6,999, Xiaomi makes the Redmi 4A more appealing to consumers looking to buy an affordable smartphone. In our review of the Redmi 4A, we said that it is a capable device for its budget price. We liked the performance of the smartphone, thanks to its mid-end specifications. It will be interesting to see if the company succeeds with the all-new Redmi 4A, especially when it is competing in the crowded Android market.

