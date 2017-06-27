Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale on Amazon, Mi.com at 12 PM today: Top offers from Vodafone, Hungama Play, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the successor of company’s Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series. The highlight of Redmi 4 is its 4,100mAh battery, which easily lasts for more than a day and a half on moderate usage. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the successor of company’s Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series. The highlight of Redmi 4 is its 4,100mAh battery, which easily lasts for more than a day and a half on moderate usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will go on sale on Amazon and Mi.com from 12 PM today. Redmi 4 comes in three variants based on storage, and price starts at Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM+16GB ROM option. The 3GB RAM+32GB ROM option costs Rs 8,999 while 4GB RAM+64GB ROM model will be available at Rs 10,999.

Amazon is offering several deals from Hungama Play, Vodafone, and Kindle to users who purchase Redmi 4. This includes 12-months free subscription of Hungama Music, along with 3-months free access to Hungama Play. Users will also get 45GB free data from Vodafone for 5 months, and Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books.

Xiaomi has already announced that Redmi 4 will be available in offline retail stores across India as well. However, Redmi 4 will cost slightly higher in the offline retail market. Xiaomi Redmi 4 base model (2GB RAM) can be bought at Rs 7,499, while 3GB RAM option is priced at Rs 9,499 offline. Whether 4GB RAM variant of Redmi 4 will be available offline or not is not confirmed.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the successor of company’s Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series. The highlight of Redmi 4 is its 4,100mAh battery, which easily lasts for more than a day and a half on moderate usage. It features a 5-inch HD LCD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

It runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8. This is a Hybrid-dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE in India. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. The phone features a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with ƒ/2.2 aperture and face recognition feature.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 features a metal unibody design, and has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Redmi 4 measures 139.24 x 69.96 x 8.65 mm, and weighs 150 grams. Sensors on the device include: Infrared, Gyroscope, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.

