Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale on Amazon, Mi.com: All you need to know before buying

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage version. There’s a 3GB RAM+32GB variant as well at Rs 8,999 and the most expensive variant sports 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage version. There’s a 3GB RAM+32GB variant as well at Rs 8,999 and the most expensive variant sports 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be up for sale on Mi.com and Amazon India starting 10 AM and 12 PM respectively on August 15. People who buy the smartphone from Amazon will get up to 30GB additional 4G data from Reliance Jio, free subscription of Hungama Music for 12 months and Hungama Play fro three months as well as Rs 200 as promotion credit for Kindle books to users who download and sign in to Kindle app.

Offers on Mi.com include ten per cent cashback when users buy via Paytm and ten per cent SuperCash on all Mi products by MobiKwik.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage version. There’s a 3GB RAM+32GB variant as well at Rs 8,999 and the most expensive variant sports 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is the successor of Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design and it runs MIUI 8 on top of Android Marshmallow.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 gets a 5-inch HD LCD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The highlight of Redmi 4 is its 4100 mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half even with heavy to moderate usage.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. There’s a 13MP rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), LED flash, HDR and a 5MP f/2.2 aperture front camera. Redmi 4 is a 4G VoLTE – enabled device that supports dual-Hybrid SIM slot. The fingerprint scanner in Redmi 4 is at the back.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. The phone looks stylish, especially the matte black option, has a long-lasting battery, and works well for everyday use. Plus the 5-inch form factor means this will appeal to those who don’t like big displays, and want a device that easily fits in their pant pockets.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd