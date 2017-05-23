Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale on Amazon India today: Price, specifications and offers

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 noon on Amazon India and Mi.com Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone will go on sale today at 12 noon on Amazon India and Mi.com

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4 smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India today, May 23 at 12 noon. The phone will also be up for grabs on the Mi.com website, which is Xiaomi’s official e-commerce store in India. Redmi 4 comes in three variants this time.

The base version sports 2GB RAM+16GB storage and is priced at Rs 6,999. There’s a 3GB RAM+32GB variant as well at Rs 8,999. Finally, the most expensive version sports 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999. However on Amazon India, the 4GB RAM version will not be available for sale today.

Customers will have to register on Amazon India in order to get alerts about the sale.

Amazon India has some offers for those who decide to buy the Redmi 4 from the website. There’s Rs 500 cashback on Yes Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 200 credit on Kindle for registering on the Amazon Kindle app on the phone. Some discount codes on GoIbibo bookings will also be available for customers.

The biggest offer though is Vodafone’s 45 GB free data deal for a period of five months. This is valid for both prepaid and postpaid customers, who have an existing data pack of 1GB of more on their numbers.

Redmi 4 comes sports a metal unibody design, and looks like a smaller version of the higher end Redmi Note 4. However, Redmi 4 has a smaller 5-inch LCD IPS display with HD (720p) resolution. The battery on the Redmi 4 remains at 4100 mAh, with Xiaomi promising a two day battery life on this phone.

In our testing, the phone’s battery will easily last more than a day and a half even with heavy to moderate usage.

Other specifications of the Redmi 4 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. The phone sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), LED flash, HDR and there’s a 5MP f/2.2 aperture front camera.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back, which can be used to unlock the device. It runs MIUI 8 on top of Android Marshmallow. Xiaomi has promised an Android Nougat build for this phone as well. Redmi 4 supports 4G VoLTE, and has dual-Hybrid SIM slot.

Redmi 4 is Xiaomi’s successor the Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime series. The company claims to have sold nearly 4 million of these phones in India during their nine month life cycle.

