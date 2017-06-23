Xiaomi Redmi 4 now available through offline retail stores

Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched last month in India at starting Rs 6,999 Xiaomi Redmi 4 was launched last month in India at starting Rs 6,999

Xiaomi will now be selling its budget Redmi 4 in offline retail stores across India. The smartphone was launched last month at starting Rs 6,999, but was only made available through online sales on Amazon or Mi.com.

Today, the company has announced that it is now taking Xiaomi Redmi 4 to the offline retail market as well, but with slightly higher price. The information was first published by 91mobiles, and Indianexpress.com has also independently confirmed from the company.

In offline, the Xiaomi Redmi 4 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage starts at Rs 7,499. The company seems to be keeping Rs 500 premium for the dealers, but that isn’t confirmed yet. Similarly, the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 9,499, instead of Rs 8,999 in online.

The Redmi 4 was launched in three variants in India. The top 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant is hardly made available online, so there is no information of the same being available in offline retail or not. It is priced at Rs 10,999 on Amazon and Mi.com, and is expected to be priced higher in offline, just like other two variants.

Notably, Xiaomi Redmi 4 is company’s third device this year to be made available offline. Xiaomi is also selling all devices through its recently opened exclusive Mi Home store in Bangaluru.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 4 has a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) 2.5D curved IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture lens.

The dual SIM Xiaomi Redmi 4A supports 4G VoLTE and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8. It includes a fingerprint sensor at the back.

