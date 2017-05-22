Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale tomorrow on Amazon: Comparison with Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale tomorrow: Should you get Redmi 4 or Redmi Note 4 or Redmi 4A? We explain the difference between the three phones. Xiaomi Redmi 4 goes on sale tomorrow: Should you get Redmi 4 or Redmi Note 4 or Redmi 4A? We explain the difference between the three phones.

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi smartphone, the Redmi 4 will officially go on sale tomorrow, May 23 in India. Redmi 4 will be an Amazon exclusive device. It will also available on Mi.com from 12 pm. Xiaomi Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6,999 and goes up to Rs 10,999 for the 64GB plus 4GB RAM version. This phone is the successor their previous Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime phones, and the company wants to replicate the earlier success.

However for users, Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup might look a tad confusing. There’s the budget Redmi 4A which is priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM+16GB storage version. Redmi Note 4 series starts at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage, and goes up to Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version. So which is the phone to get for you? We explain below.

Redmi 4: If you want a budget phone with enough power and battery to last more than a day, Redmi 4 is the device to get. Redmi 4 has a smaller 5-inch HD resolution display, which is good, but again this is not as sharp as the full HD one on the Redmi Note 4.

Redmi 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, and comes with three RAM variants; 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. The storage options are 16GB, 32GB and 64GB respectively. We’ve been using the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant, and so far the phone hasn’t given any cause for concern.

Redmi 4 has a 13MP rear camera coupled with a 5MP one the front. From a budget phone perspective, this is a pretty good camera when you have ample lighting, and can produce some excellent results. Battery is the highlight of this phone and the capacity is 4100 mAh. It will easily last more than a day.

So who should get Redmi 4? This isn’t ideal for power users, who like to play graphic heavy games all the time. If you’re looking for your second smartphone, and don’t want to pay more than Rs 10,000, Redmi 4 is the ideal option. The phone looks stylish, especially the matte black option, has a long-lasting battery, and works well in daily use cases.

Redmi 4A: Redmi 4A is Xiaomi’s most budget friendly offering at Rs 5,999. The phone has a polycarbonate body with speakers on the back. This one comes with a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The RAM on this is 2GB, and it comes with 16GB internal storage, which is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card.

The rear camera is 13MP with flash and a 5MP camera on the front. The battery on this is 3120 mAh. Xiaomi has geared this smartphone for first-time budget smartphone buyers given the basic specifications.

So who should get Redmi 4A? Only for those who want a basic smartphone, or someone buying their first smartphone. Also a good option if you want to give your children their first smartphone on a strict budget. This has 4G VoLTE support, a decent battery life and performance is not a problem. But it is not as stylish or powerful as the other Redmi phones in the lineup.

Redmi Note 4: If you want a budget phone, which has a strong performance and works well for gaming, Redmi Note 4 is the one to choose. Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB version, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage one, and finally Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage version.

This is a fairly popular smartphone from Xiaomi and already the number one shipped phone for Q1 in India, according to IDC. There’s good reason for this.

Redmi Note 4 comes with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and is better suited for gaming, etc compared to its more budget friendly counterparts. It also sports a bigger 5.5-inch Full HD resolution display, which is bright and well-suited for video consumption. Redmi Note 4 has a 4100 mAh battery, and 13MP rear camera+5MP front camera.

So who should get Redmi Note 4? If your budget is tight, but you want extra RAM, storage, a 5.5-inch display, and sturdy performance, Redmi Note 4 is for you. This one is for those can pay up to Rs 13,000 for a phone, and want a power performance in exchange.

