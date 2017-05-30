Xiaomi Redmi 4 sale today at 12 PM: How it fares against Lenovo K6 Power, Vibe K5 and Coolpad Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is company’s newly launched budget smartphone. The device will go on its second sale on May 30 on Amazon as well as Mi.com. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is company’s newly launched budget smartphone. The device will go on its second sale on May 30 on Amazon as well as Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will go on sale today on Amazon India and company’s e-commerce portal Mi.com at 12PM. The budget smartphone starts at RS 6,999 and goes up til Rs 10,999. It comes in three variants based on storage – 2GB RAM+16GB ROM, 3GB RSM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64 ROM. The base model costs Rs 6,999, while 3GB and 4GB RAM variants are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

The first sale for Xiaomi Redmi 4 was conducted on March 23, and the company claims it sold more than 25,000 units of the smartphone on Amazon India within eight minutes. Further, Amazon received over 2.3 million ‘notify me’ alerts for Redmi 4 from users, along with more than 10 million hits per minute on its site.

The popular budget smartphone has quite a few competitors when it comes to price. These include the upgraded Lenovo Vibe K5, Lenovo K6 Power, and Coolpad Mega 3. So how do they fare against each other? Let us find out:

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is company’s newly launched budget smartphone. The device will go on its second sale on May 30 on Amazon as well as Mi.com. As a part of launch offers, Vodafone is offering 45GB free data for 5 months, while Goibibo will give up to Rs 5,000 off on flights and hotels. Additionally, downloading and signing in to Kindle app will get users Rs 200 promotion credit for Kindle books.

The Redmi 4 is a successor to Xiaomi Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones. Xiaomi Redmi 4 gets a 5-inch HD resolution display. The highlight is the 4,100mAh battery, which will easily last for more than a day. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. Redmi 4 has a 13MP rear camera coupled with a 5MP one on the front. The smartphone is available in gold and black colour options. The fingerprint sensor is on the back cover.

In our review, we said Redmi 4 is for those users, who want long battery life, and a phone that works just right without paying over Rs 10,000. From a budget phone perspective, this is a pretty good camera when you have ample lighting, and can produce some excellent results.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 review | Read HERE.

Lenovo Vibe K5

Lenovo Vibe K5 has been updated with Qualcomm’s 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor, and the smartphone is available on Amazon India. Vibe K5 Note was originally launched with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 SoC with 2GB RAM at Rs. 6,699. The new price is Rs 7,499.

Lenovo Vibe K5 features a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display. It has a 13MP rear camera with flash, and a 5MP front camera. The device runs Android 5.1 Lollipop with Vibe UI. It is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports 4G LTE. The handset is backed by a 2750mAh removable battery and weighs 150 grams.

Lenovo Vibe K5 comes with 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It is available in three colour options – Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power, which comes with a 4,000mAh battery, is now available on Flipkart at 10 per cent discount. The smartphone was launched at Rs 9,999. The battery is the USP of the phone, and easily lasts for a day on heavy usage. It gets a metal unibody design, and fingerprint sensor is at the back. The smartphone sports a 5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Lenovo K6 Power is powered by 1.3 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone support microSD card with 256GB limit. The rear camera 13MP with LED flash, PDAF; while the front camera is 8MP. Lenovo Vibe K5 comes with Dolby Atmos-powered sound.

Lenovo K6 Power review | Read HERE

In our review, we liked said Lenovo K6 Power is a solid bet for a phone that won’t die. We liked the 13MP rear camera, which we feel is a notch above the competition. Lenovo K6 Power scores simply because of the UI and battery; the overall performance is not too bad either.

Coolpad Note 5

With Coolpad Note 5, the focus is on battery. It is backed by a 4010 mAh battery, which is claimed to give up to 350 hours of stand by time. The smartphone costs Rs 10,999, and is exclusive to Amazon. Note 5 can be bought in royal gold, and space grey colour variants. Coolpad Note 5 is a successor to the company’s Note series, and has a metal-unibody design. The dual-SIM phone comes with a 2.5D curved glass. The fingerprint scanner is placed below the rear camera lens.

Coolpad Note 5 sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The device is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card). It gets 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front shooter with LED flash. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a Cool UI 8.0 skin.

Coolpad Note 5 review | Read HERE.

In our review, we said Coolpad Note 5 have quite a few points going for it like design, display, and battery. But the brand faces competition from rivals such as Xiaomi and Lenovo.

Verdict

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a solid budget option if you want a phone that won’t die. However, if you’re looking to buy higher-end variants of Redmi 4, we’d say competition is tough. Lenovo Vibe K5 has just been updated with the latest processor, while the K6 Power offers a Full HD display, and Dolby Atmos speakers, which are might give the smartphone an edge over Redmi 4. Plus, Lenovo K6 Power is easily available online.

