Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch offers: 45GB free data on Vodafone, and more

Xiaomi Redmi 4 will launch tomorrow on Amazon India at 12 pm, as well as Mi.com. It looks like there are some good launch offers for those who decide to buy the Redmi 4 from Amazon India, including the option of getting 45GB of free data on the Vodafone network for the next five months. Yes Bank is giving customers Rs 500 as cashback as well. Here’s a quick look at the Redmi 4 launch offers on Amazon India.

Vodafone’s 45GB of free data

Essentially this is like Vodafone’s free data scheme, where 9GB extra data was offered for three months on new 4G phones. But with the Xiaomi Redmi 4, this is extended to five months. Thus the grand total of free data stands at 45GB for a total period of five months, after you purchase the smartphone.

Redmi 4 users who buy the phone and get a 1 GB data pack on Vodafone network will be eligible to claim this offer. Vodafone says after the user has inserted the SIM in the phone, they will get an activation message “You are eligible for Vodafone Amazon Buy 1GB or above pack & Get 9 GB for 5 Recharges with maximum validity of 5 months.”

For postpaid users, the free data will be credited within 48 hours, while prepaid users who already have a 1GB data recharge on their phone will get the data instantly. The 9GB data will last for 28 days in each cycle, and the maximum number of times a subscriber can avail the offer is up to five times or for five months, whatever comes first.

In postpaid, the 9GB offer is valid for five bill cycles, with a condition that the subscriber has 1 GB or higher pack throughout the promotional period. The offer will be valid from May 11 to June 30, 2017.

Kindle credits for first 100,000 customers

Amazon has announced the first 100,000 customers, who register on the Kindle app on the Redmi 4 will get promotional credit of Rs 200. This can be redeemed to buy Kindle eBook titles. You can’t redeem this credit for an Amazon Gift card, and you can’t transfer this to someone else either.

Goibibo cashback

Redmi 4 buyers on Amazon India will get a discount code worth Rs 500 on domestic flight bookings of Rs 4,500 or higher on Goibibo.com. They will also get hotel vouchers worth Rs 2,500 on domestic hotel bookings of Rs 4000 or higher. Once users complete a flight booking with the coupon code, they will get additional Rs 2000 GoCash, which can only be used on the Goibibo website or app.

Redmi 4 cases, Mi headphones

Redmi 4 cases will be available at Rs 349 as part of the sale, down from the original price of Rs 499. Black and Blue options are listed on the website. Mi headphones starting at Rs 599 will also be listed on the Amazon India website.

