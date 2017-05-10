Xiaomi Redmi 4 launch next week: Here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will launch in India next week, and here’s what to expect. Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will launch in India next week, and here’s what to expect.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will launched in India next week, though the Chinese company has not yet confirmed a date for the same. Xiaomi’s Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted that the company was gearing up for the launch of the new Redmi phone, though he didn’t specifically mention the Redmi 4. However, at the launch of Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A, Jain had said the successor to the Redmi 3S series will be coming to India soon.

Given the Redmi 4A wasn’t the successor, most have taken this to mean the Redmi 4 will be the next phone to launch in India. Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime was priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 8,999, and the assumption is the new Redmi 4 will be in the same price range, which is under Rs 9,000. However, Xiaomi could surprise with a lower pricing, though that looks unlikely.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi 4 as it was launched in China last year in November, the phone came in three variants: Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Pro and Redmi 4A. Redmi 4 Pro edition had a 5-inch 1080p display, 3GB and 32GB, Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 Ghz. The Redmi 4 came with a 5-inch HD display, a metal unibody design and curved 2.5D glass on the front. In contrast, the Redmi 4A has a polycarbonate body.

Redmi 4 also sports a fingerprint sensor at the back, and in China is powered by a Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz. The RAM on this is 2GB coupled with 16GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

The rear camera on Redmi 4 in China is 13MP with PDAF and flash, and there’s a 5MP one on the front. The battery in the Redmi 4 series is 4100 mAh, same as the Redmi 3S series.

So what will change for India? We could expect an upgrade in processor, and again don’t be surprised if there are two variants. Xiaomi has been doing this for its Redmi Note series, as well as Redmi 3S one, so this trend will likely continue.

Xiaomi is already the number two smartphone vendor in India thanks to its Redmi series. The company has already decided it will stick with a strategy of one flagship in India, while continuing to launch Redmi phones in the market. The Redmi 4 will likely boost its base in budget smartphones further. Xiaomi hasn’t indicated if the Redmi 3S will be discontinued once the Redmi 4 series is launched.

