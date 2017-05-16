Xiaomi Redmi 4 to launch in India today: What will be the price?

Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will be launching in India today, and the expected price will be under Rs 10,000. Xiaomi Redmi 4 smartphone will be launching in India today, and the expected price will be under Rs 10,000.

Xiaomi Redmi 4, the successor to the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime series, will be launched in India today. Xiaomi had earlier announced it was planning to launch a new Redmi phone in the market. The Redmi 4 will be the third phone under the Redmi brand the company is launching in India this year. Earlier the company had introduced the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A in the market.

Xiaomi is also hosting a livestream for this event, which is taking place in New Delhi. The livestream is on the Mi.com website and YouTube as well.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 4 as it launched in China, sports a 5-inch HD display, a metal unibody design and curved 2.5D glass on the front. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back, Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz, 2GB RAM and 16GB total storage, which is expandable. The camera is 13MP with PDAF and flash on the back, and 5MP on the front. The battery in the Redmi 4 series is 4100 mAh.

Now with the India version of the Redmi 4, we could expect some customization, which Xiaomi has been doing in the past. An upgraded processor, extra RAM and storage could be introduced with this new Redmi 4 smartphone.

Redmi 3S was priced at Rs 6,999, while the Redmi 3S Prime cost Rs 8,999 and had 3GB RAM+32GB storage. For Xiaomi, Redmi 4 is clearly going to be priced in the under Rs 10,000 price bracket, and we’ll have to see whether Redmi 4’s pricing follows the exact same pattern as the Redmi 3S series.

Xiaomi is the second largest smartphone vendor in India, just behind Samsung, and has been at this position for the last two quarters. The Redmi series in particular has proved to be successful for the company, which has expanded into offline retail as well.

Xiaomi recently open its Mi Home Store in Bengaluru, and has promised customers who visit the store, that they will be able to purchase a Redmi or Mi phone from there. If the phone is out of stock in the store, customers will be given a F-code to help them get early access to the device online.

We’ll have to wait and see what will be the final price for the Redmi 4 once it is launched. Xiaomi is likely to stick with online sale strategy for the first couple of sales, and then move the phone offline.

