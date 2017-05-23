Xiaomi Redmi 4 first sale: Over 2.5 lakh units sold in eight minutes, says company

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is exclusively available on Amazon and Mi.com online. The smartphone went on sale at 12 PM on the e-commerce site. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is exclusively available on Amazon and Mi.com online. The smartphone went on sale at 12 PM on the e-commerce site.

Xiaomi claims to have sold more than 25,000 units of its Redmi 4 smartphone on Amazon India within eight minutes, on the first day of its sale. Further, Amazon received over 2.3 million ‘notify me’ alerts for Redmi 4 from users. Xiaomi Redmi 4 is exclusively available on Amazon and Mi.com online. The smartphone went on sale at 12 PM on the e-commerce site. Amazon claims to have received more than 10 million hits per minute on its site.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed such a remarkable customer response for the Redmi 4. We had witnessed over 2.3 million ‘notify me’ requests from our customers. Smartphones have been a top selling category on Amazon.in and the phenomenal sale today highlights our focus on expanding the selection and giving our customers the best to choose from,” Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India said.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 comes in three storage variants, starting at Rs 6,999. The base model with 2GB RAM+16GB ROM is priced at Rs 6,999, while 3GB RAM+32GB ROM and 4GB RAM+64GB ROM are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. However, only 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM were available during the first sale on Amazon.

Howzat!! It’s a hat-trick! Redmi Note 4 followed by Redmi 4A and now Redmi 4. Can’t thank all you #MiFans enough for so much love! <3 pic.twitter.com/b8N3iFT4zy — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 23, 2017

“We are delighted to have repeated history by selling more than 250,000 units of Redmi 4 under 8 minutes along with Amazon.in. Redmi 4 is our effort to provide a premium experience in the budget segment and we hope it is experienced by lakhs of customers. The love from our Mi Fans has been tremendous and it has allowed us to do a hat-trick of selling 250,000 units each in the first sales of all our smartphones this year,”Raghu Reddy, Online Sales Head, Xiaomi India said.

Specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 4 include: a 5-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, and a 4100 mAh battery. Read our full review of the Xiaomi Redmi 4 here.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd