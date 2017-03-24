Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime sale on Amazon India today

Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime smartphones will be up for sale on Amazon India today at 12 pm. Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime smartphones will be up for sale on Amazon India today at 12 pm.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A sale might be over, but the company’s other budget smartphone series will be up for grabs on Amazon India today. Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime will be available for sale today at 12 pm; Amazon’s banner says the phones will be up for sale every Friday on the e-commerce website. Users don’t have to register on Amazon India to get the phone, however they can sign up for a notify me alert on the website.

Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime is priced at Rs 8,999 but the Redmi 3S is cheaper and costs Rs 6,999. Both phones have similar specifications: The difference: Redmi 3S Prime also has a fingerprint scanner on the back, and has more RAM and Storage at 3GB+32GB.

Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime sport a metal unibody design and come in Gold, Grey and Silver colour options. Both phones have a 5-inch HD display which is an LCD IPS panel, and the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4 Ghz along with Adreno 505 GPU. The Redmi 3S has 2GB RAM+16GB storage, Redmi 3S Prime has 3GB RAM +32GB storage. Both phones support expandable storage via a microSD slot (128GB is the limit). Xiaomi uses a Hybrid Dual-SIM in its phones with Nano+MicroSD support or Nano SIM + Micro SIM support.

The camera on the Redmi 3S series is 13 MP on the back, and there’s a 5MP front camera as well. Both phones support video recording at 1080p. Other features of the camera are Auto-HDR, two-tone flash, Panorama, filters, timer and there’s a manual mode as well where users can change ISO, White Balance, etc. The phones support 4G VoLTE in India as well.

However, the highlight of the Redmi 3S series is the 4100 mAh battery. In our battery tests during the review, the Redmi 3S Prime lasted more than a day easily, even with heavy usage, the phone doesn’t require daily charging. For those who want a battery life that never ends, Redmi 3S series is one of the best budget options to consider.

